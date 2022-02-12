KMC commanders meet; talk energy conservation

U.S. military leadership from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army across the Kaiserslautern Military Community came together to discuss mutual interests during the first KMC commanders’ luncheon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 29, 2022.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Army Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, discussed several topics to include energy conservation.



During the meeting, the KMC commanders signed a joint energy conservation memorandum, which affirms the Kaiserslautern Military Community’s commitment to reduce its energy usage in solidarity with host nation initiatives.



“Our host nation partners see us as one collective military force so coordination and communication across all Department of Defense services here is essential for upholding our partnerships and friendships in the area,” said France, who also holds the title of Kaiserslautern Military Community commander.



The memorandum includes examples of installation measures, like delaying the start of heating season, setting limits to office temperatures and radiator settings, reducing unnecessary interior and exterior lighting, and turning off unnecessary office lights throughout the day, overnight and weekends.

The memorandum outlined several energy saving measures required for U.S. installations in the KMC, but also gives commanders the flexibility to adjust measures, if needed, to maintain mission readiness.



“As community partners, all U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Army personnel in the KMC area are expected to apply measures to reduce energy consumption both at workplaces and in private households,” said France. “Together, we as the KMC can make a difference.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Date Posted: 12.02.2022 03:26 Story ID: 434349 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMC commanders meet; talk energy conservation, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.