KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea—U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dasha Harris, 8th Fighter Wing Equal Opportunity NCO in charge, was named ‘Pride of the Pack’ Nov. 30, 2022.
Harris was chosen for her dedication to her EO and Military Resiliency Trainer duties, promoting comprehensive efforts that maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness and capability in support of readiness.
“The best part about my job is just working with people and being able to help them,” said Harris. “Anybody can come in and we get to have a direct impact on their lives.”
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2022 03:12
|Story ID:
|434347
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equal Opportunity NCOIC named ‘Pride of the Pack’, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
