Equal Opportunity NCOIC named ‘Pride of the Pack’

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dasha Harris, 8th Fighter Wing Equal Opportunity NCO in charge, stands for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2022. Harris was named Kunsan's 'Pride of the Pack' for her dedication to her EO and Military Resiliency Trainer duties, promoting comprehensive efforts that maximize human potential and to ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness and capability in support of readiness. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea—U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dasha Harris, 8th Fighter Wing Equal Opportunity NCO in charge, was named ‘Pride of the Pack’ Nov. 30, 2022.



Harris was chosen for her dedication to her EO and Military Resiliency Trainer duties, promoting comprehensive efforts that maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness and capability in support of readiness.



“The best part about my job is just working with people and being able to help them,” said Harris. “Anybody can come in and we get to have a direct impact on their lives.”