    Equal Opportunity NCOIC named ‘Pride of the Pack’

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea—U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dasha Harris, 8th Fighter Wing Equal Opportunity NCO in charge, was named ‘Pride of the Pack’ Nov. 30, 2022.

    Harris was chosen for her dedication to her EO and Military Resiliency Trainer duties, promoting comprehensive efforts that maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness and capability in support of readiness.

    “The best part about my job is just working with people and being able to help them,” said Harris. “Anybody can come in and we get to have a direct impact on their lives.”

