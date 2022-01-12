KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack officially kicked-off the holiday festivities with the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2022. Airmen, children and some of our Korean partners gathered for cookies, hot chocolate, a holiday board contest and most importantly - camaraderie! While many Kunsan Airmen are away from their families this holiday season, they are are lucky to have the Wolf Pack family here on the peninsula!
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2022 00:26
|Story ID:
|434345
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan shines bright for the holidays, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
