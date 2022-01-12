Kunsan shines bright for the holidays

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack officially kicked-off the holiday festivities with the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2022. Airmen, children and some of our Korean partners gathered for cookies, hot chocolate, a holiday board contest and most importantly - camaraderie! While many Kunsan Airmen are away from their families this holiday season, they are are lucky to have the Wolf Pack family here on the peninsula!

