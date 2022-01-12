Kunsan shines bright for the holidays

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing gather after the holiday tree lighting ceremony at...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing gather after the holiday tree lighting ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2022. Tree lighting ceremonies are an annual tradition on most military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat) see less | View Image Page