KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea—The 8th Operations Group F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots completed live-fire training in the skies over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2022.



During the training, the aircrew demonstrated the F-16 Fighting Falcons maneuverability, targeting and deploying live munitions on simulated adversaries.



8th Fighter Wing personnel continuously train to better their tactics in all areas, allowing the Wolf Pack to play their part in protecting a free and open Indo-Pacific theater.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.01.2022 22:21 Story ID: 434342 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Operations Group hones skills, conducts live-fire training, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.