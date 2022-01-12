Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Operations Group hones skills, conducts live-fire training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea—The 8th Operations Group F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots completed live-fire training in the skies over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2022.

    During the training, the aircrew demonstrated the F-16 Fighting Falcons maneuverability, targeting and deploying live munitions on simulated adversaries.

    8th Fighter Wing personnel continuously train to better their tactics in all areas, allowing the Wolf Pack to play their part in protecting a free and open Indo-Pacific theater.

