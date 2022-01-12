Fort Lee announces major installation access, traffic changes

FORT LEE, Va. – The Sisisky Gate at Fort Lee will become the post’s main gate effective Dec. 15. It is among several changes aimed at improving accessibility for personnel, residents and visitors.



Also included in the changes are new hours for the Sisisky, Lee and Mahone gates, and implementation of the Trusted Traveler program.



The Sisisky Gate will always remain open as the main gate, the Lee Gate will be open weekdays 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Mahone Gate will be open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. Some modifications to these hours can be expected during the upcoming Holiday Block Leave period at Fort Lee and will be announced via the post’s website and social media.



The Trusted Traveler program allows uniformed service members, government employees, military retirees or adult dependents to present valid DoD identification to security when driving on post to not only access the installation themselves, but to also vouch for up to five U.S. citizens in their vehicle. Those seeking to take advantage of the program should note the following:



• If the trusted traveler is a passenger in the vehicle the driver’s ID will also be scanned.

• All passengers in the vehicle must have valid government-issued photo IDs with them.

• When vouching for vehicle occupants, the trusted traveler must physically remain with them for the duration of their visit.

• Foreign personnel, contractors and taxi/rideshare drivers are ineligible for Trusted Traveler.

• Those unwilling to vouch for vehicle occupants must have them apply for a visitor pass.

• First-time visitors or personnel with expired passes must register online or at the Visitor Control Center, which is open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays outside the Lee Gate. Visitors may expedite this process by submitting a pre-approval request available on the Fort Lee website at https://home.army.mil/lee/index.php/access. Pre-approval is encouraged for individuals coming to Fort Lee from outside the local area or state.



“An exhaustive analysis of gate usage rates, traffic patterns, supporting infrastructure, driver safety and ease of access was conducted to support this deliberate decision-making process,” wrote Garrison Commander Col. James Hoyman in a Nov. 29 letter to residents near Lee Gate, in which he thanked them for their patience and understanding.



In addition to these changes, drivers on Fort Lee should be aware that construction on A Avenue moves into its next phase in December, which will result in its reopening between 11th and 16th Streets and simultaneous closure between Lee Avenue and 16th Street. The latter section is expected to be closed through December 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.01.2022 18:53 Story ID: 434334 Location: VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee announces major installation access, traffic changes, by Stephen Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.