56th MSG breaks ground on Splash Pad

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright | U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Mullinax, 56th Mission Support Group commander, addresses

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new splash pad was held, Nov. 30, 2022, as Luke Air Force Base sets to create more recreational opportunities for Airmen and their families.

    The splash pad will be operated by the 56th Force Support Squadron, who is responsible for various mission support services around Luke AFB.

    “Taking care of our Airmen means that we’re also taking care of their families,” said Col. Anthony Mullinax, 56th Mission Support Group commander. “There are some unique challenges that come with being a military family and, for us, enhancing the quality of life for those Airmen and families is crucial.”

    Covering 3,500 square feet, the pad will incorporate a new sidewalk around the perimeter as well as a new shade cover over the pad, totaling 4,250 square feet of coverage. The new splash pad will be incorporated into existing wellness and recreational facilities, such as the child development center and the military family readiness center.

    The construction contract was awarded to Bhate Environmental Associates Inc. with the project expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.

