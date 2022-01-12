Father-daughter combo: USACE Kansas City District benefits

Photo By Jennie Wilson | Aubrie Saulsberry is a recent college graduate who joined the Kansas City District...... read more read more Photo By Jennie Wilson | Aubrie Saulsberry is a recent college graduate who joined the Kansas City District after a lifelong familiarity with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and federal employment from the careers of her father, mother and grandfather. This photo taken by Jennie Wilson on Nov. 30, 2022. see less | View Image Page

Writers receive lots of advice to “write about what you know”.



Parents and families often offer those first glimpses of career visions that come to our sons and daughters.



For Aubrie Saulsberry, she has known all of her life that her father, Arthur Saulsberry, has worked for the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for many years as the Chief of Small Business Programs. She heard from him that he loves working as a civilian for USACE and after an early start in the St. Louis District, has thoroughly enjoyed serving the small business community in Kansas City.



Even earlier, her grandfather, Arthur’s father, served in World War II in the U.S. Army and Aubrie’s mother, Cecilia Fields, has experienced a 39-year federal career with the Social Security Administration.



“My father has always been a role model to me. Throughout my life, he has shared countless stories about his career path and experiences working at USACE. While in college, I was working at the University of Kansas Hospital as a nutrition assistant,” said Aubrie. “After graduating college, my father informed me that USACE was hiring interns for contract specialists, and I was elated to apply!”



Aubrie competed with the general public and was hired by the Contracting Division, Military Construction, Kansas City District. Aubrie said the application procedure was very detailed and she learned what she could bring to the District through the deputy chief of the Contracting Division, Bradley Wright.



“I truly enjoy having a community of other recent graduates that are interns like myself. They have been there for me and helped me learn more about contracting and all that USACE does! They are like my second family/work family,” said Aubrie.



Aubrie said that she recommends students from Missouri, where the A+ Program will pay for tuition and some living expenses at a community college, take advantage of that low-cost way to get your initial college experience on the books. You can take care of your core classes and get a better idea of what career you would like to follow.



Arthur is known as the “Mayor” of the District because he never meets a stranger and has an upbeat attitude that connects with young and not so young. He sees Aubrie on some days, but she works in a different division and Aubrie is busy making her own friends, acquaintances and contacts.



While Aubrie has forged her own path with USACE and within the federal government, Arthur is always there for support and to offer advice. With over 37 years of experience in the federal government, Arthur has no shortage of advice to offer to younger employees, or anyone looking to start a federal career.



“A career with USACE can provide unlimited opportunities…there is nothing like serving your country,” said Arthur. Like Aubrie, Arthur learned a lot from his father’s experiences and now tries to pass these lessons along to the younger generations. “My father told me 37 years ago…go to work on time and do your job,” said Arthur.



When asked what advice he would give to Aubrie, Arthur replied “If I could do it over…overseas exposure…Italy, Germany…you can go anywhere you want to go. Get out of your comfort zone.”



Sound advice for anyone, regardless of what stage of career development they are in.



For more on joining USACE, go to: https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Careers/