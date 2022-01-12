EAP offers free benefits to civilian employees

Are you an Air Force or Space Force civilian employee searching for resources and services to help make life easier? Then the Employee Assistance Program may be the right program for you!

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a free benefit for Air and Space Force civilian employees that offers a wide range of services to support and meet the various needs of employee’s lives. The EAP is available for employees and their spouses, dependent children, domestic partners, household members and students.

“The great part about this program is that it is available for civilian employees and any dependent living in their home”, said Laura Swofford, EAP field consultant. “For example, EAP could be used for an older college student or an elderly parent being cared for as long as they live in the home.”

The core EAP services are counseling, coaching and online programs that include resources like lifestyle coaching, legal assistance, financial-wellness coaching, online trainings, management support and much more.

“It’s little things about this program that make it so beneficial like free first aid kits, discounts, school supplies, or just extra support through counseling or recommendations for services to help make life easier”, said Swofford. “I’ve seen someone who was having landlord issues use this program to access legal services to help them.

EAP also offers managers and supervisors virtual trainings focused on services that can help leaders support their civilian employees. Managers can also request an in-person or virtual EAP consultant to provide an orientation or specific program presentation to employees.

Employees can find more information or access 24/7 EAP services by calling 866-580-9078 or through the website at https://www.afpc.af.mil/Airman-and-Family/Personal-and-Work-Life/.

