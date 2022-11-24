NY Air Guard Medic Supports In-Flight Medical Emergency on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, Delta flight 1253 experienced an in-flight medical emergency when a passenger with a history of stroke lost consciousness.



“We are going to have to halt our in-flight snack and beverage service due to a medical emergency. Are there any medical providers available to assist?” stated a Delta flight attendant over the intercom.



At this point Master Sgt. Daniel Conley, resident of Slingerlands, New York, and a senior Aerospace Medical Technician of the 105th Medical Group, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY rocketed out of his seat and made his way to assist a huddle of passengers and attendants hovering around the unconscious passenger at the rear of the plane.



“I heard the call go out over the speakers for anyone with medical experience and I thought, well, that’s me then,” said Conley. “I wasn’t nervous at first, more curious to see how I could help. I went back and found the scene was pretty hectic, there were a few nurses, but nobody seemed to be organizing a response.”



The unique situation of requesting medical assistance at cruising altitude demands healthcare professionals to work in a physically constrained and resource-limited environment.



“I looked at the guy and he looked pretty bad. Pale and sweaty. He was alert and oriented but unfocused, so we got an abbreviated history from his wife. Turns out he had a history of stroke and had not taken his medication that morning. With that we ramped up the response.”



Conley then opened up the onboard emergency medical kit and provided a full medical assessment.



“There was no glucometer so we couldn’t get a blood sugar on him, but we gave him some juice and aspirin anyway. During this phase his color came back, and his mentation improved. We put him on oxygen and redid his vitals. Everything looked good. So, we rechecked vitals the rest of the way to Atlanta.”



As an Aerospace Medical Technician and a member of the FEMA Region II Homeland Response Force, trained for an all-hazards medical response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear events, Conley was well prepared to respond to the needs of his fellow passengers.



“MSgt Conley’s actions are a reminder to us all that the skills we learn as members of the Air National Guard are valuable to our families and the community both in and out of uniform,” said Col. Philip O. Forlenza, commander of the 105th Medical Group.



In-flight medical emergencies (IFMEs) average 1 out of every 604 passenger flights and approximately 2.8 million passengers fly in and out of U.S. airports every day, according to the New England Journal of Medicine and the Federal Aviation Administration. This works out to nearly 50 IFMEs daily in the U.S. alone. Thankfully, during this IFME there was a highly trained Airman ready to answer the call.



“I was only in a position to help because of my U.S. Air Force training, both in evaluating him as a patient and in leading a coordinated response,” said Conley. “We say readiness is the key, and it’s difficult to stay ready day in and day out without ever being called to utilize the readied skillset. That day the readiness paid off. I got the call and was able to perform.”

