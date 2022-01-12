History & Heritage Race Series kicks off its third year

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The HH-3E Jolly Green Giant will be the first retired aircraft to headline the 2023 History & Heritage Race Series, powered by the Air Force Marathon, beginning Jan. 1.



The upcoming event marks the first of six virtual races during the series’s third season. Registration kicked off Dec. 1.



Each event features its own historical aircraft vital to the Air Force’s past. All can be found in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.



“We are very excited to kick off the 2023 History & Heritage Race Series,” said Rachael Ferguson, director of the Air Force Marathon. “The series has been very widely received, and we are excited about the historic aircraft that we will feature during this year’s races.”



The Air Force developed the Sikorsky HH-3E helicopter, nicknamed “Jolly Green Giant,” to perform combat search and rescue for recovery of downed Airmen during the Vietnam War. A highly modified version of Sikorsky’s CH-3 transport helicopter, the HH-3E carried both armor plating and armament to protect it from hostile forces during aircrew rescue in combat zones.



Registration for each race is $30; however, for the first time, participants can bundle all six races for $170, a $10 discount.



History & Heritage Race Series competitors will receive a patch and information card highlighting the marquee aircraft, finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.



Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. Each participant may also run or walk the full distance at any destination of their choosing. Results can be uploaded using a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage, but this step is not required to receive your race packet.



For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usavirtual.com. For details about the HH-3E Jolly Green Giant, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/196060/sikorsky-hh-3e-jolly-green-giant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.01.2022 16:24 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US