97 AMW command team ‘Debriefs’ with new podcast

Today consumers take in their information in many forms including television, articles, and online videos. The up and coming trend in podcasts, however, has made it easier to listen on the go.

At the beginning of 2022, the 97th Air Mobility Wing command team at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, hopped on this trend and created their own podcast, ‘The Debrief’.

Col. Blaine Baker, 97th AMW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 97th AMW command chief, strategically chose the name “The Debrief” because of its meaning to the Air Force.

“Debriefs are a great way to culturally look at how we can improve,” said Baker. “It's really an improvement tool over time, and I think when it was built, the idea was to figure out what happened, why it happened, and how do we get better.”

With the podcast’s core topic being leadership, the team has been able to dissect how each of their guests has improved professionally and personally throughout their life and career.

Ranging from junior enlisted to field grade officers, Airman of the year award winners to squadron commanders, every Airman featured on the show brings a different story and different lessons learned to the table.

“I hope people can walk away from the podcast and reflect on what we talk about,” said Flores. Hopefully they can take the info and ask how they can be a better Airman or a better human being.”

With the podcast’s growing audience, the team will continue to interview different Airmen from across the wing, each with a unique story to share.

