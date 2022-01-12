NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Construction Contract for Repairs, Improvements to BEQ 4198 at MCAS Cherry Point

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, a $16,190,000, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F4216), under a multiple award construction contract for repairs and improvements to Bachelor Enlisted Quarters 4198 at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina.



Work will be performed in Havelock, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by June 2024.



Fiscal Year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $16,190,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with three offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N4008520D0035).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



