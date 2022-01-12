Facial Follicles promotes Movember Men’s Health

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Staff with a 'stache...NHB/NMRTC Bremerton staff members showed their support for the...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Staff with a 'stache...NHB/NMRTC Bremerton staff members showed their support for the annual 'Movember' mustache movement to help increase awareness and educate others on men's health issues, specifically prostate and testicular cancer initiatives. Even for those clean-shaven, a prostate cancer exam is a covered service by TRICARE, which includes screenings. Eligible beneficiary are encouraged to discuss the benefits/risks associated with their provider. Why? Because there is statistical evidence for this awareness campaign. Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer in American males, trailing only skin cancer. The odds increase of getting prostate cancer as a man gets older. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be approximately 268, 500 new cases of prostate cancer in 2022, resulting in 34,500 fatalities. Do the math. That's almost one in eight new cases that doesn't make it (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

For those who think it’s farcical that facial follicles can help foster familiarity on men’s health issue, there are others whom insist this is no fanciful folly.



Naval Hospital Bremerton staff showed their support for the annual ‘Movember’ mustache movement, originally established to help increase awareness and educate others on men's health issues, specifically prostate and testicular cancer initiatives.



“It really is a topic that we don’t discuss enough. Most of us know about screening needs. But we tend to put it off and put it off. It’s important to remember for ourselves and also for our families,” said Cmdr. Brandon Wolf, NHB Clinical Support Services director, dubbed the “silver fox” for his mustache by others also showcasing their own.



There is statistical evidence for this awareness campaign. Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer in American males, trailing only skin cancer. The odds increase of getting prostate cancer as a man gets older. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be approximately 268, 500 new cases of prostate cancer in 2022, resulting in 34,500 fatalities. Do the math. That’s almost one in eight new cases that doesn’t make it.



Prostate cancer warning signs include have trouble urinating and/or a diminished urine stream; blood in the urine or semen and erectile dysfunction.



“There are horror stories out there of someone with something which could have been caught in time to treat,” Wolf said.



Even for those clean-shaven, a prostate cancer exam is a covered service by TRICARE, which includes screenings.



An annual digital rectal exam and prostate-specific antigen – also referred to as a PSA - test can be recommended to men age 50 and older with at least a 10-year life expectancy; those age 45 and older with a family history of prostate cancer – father, brother, or son – diagnosed with the disease at an age younger than 65; African-American age 45 and older regardless of family history; and anyone age 40 and older with a family history of prostate cancer in two or more family members. Eligible beneficiary are encouraged to discuss the benefits/risks associated with their provider.



“I came out here to do it for the boys and raise awareness,” exclaimed Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jose Hector Deras, surgical technologist assigned to NHB’s Oral Surgery department.



Also showing support for the cause was Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tessa Hazard, respiratory therapist, stating that as much as men should be aware, there is also the need for women to be mindful of such cancerous conditions.



“You guys got to know about this stuff. So do women,” Hazard said.



The ACS also notes for 2022 there will be approximately 9,900 new cases of testicular cancer diagnosed, resulting in nearly 460 deaths. Warning signs include swelling, pain or discomfort in the scrotum area; painless swelling or a lump in a testicle; a testicle just feels different; or some sort of heavy sensation or a dull discomfort in the adductor area.



Even though Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Whiteman, cardiovascular technician and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Travis Mitchell, respiratory therapist, admitted to growing their mustaches to annoy their wives, they also affirmed allegiance to the cause.



“It’s important to know as much as we can,” Whiteman said.



“I know this [mustache] will be gone tomorrow,” added Mitchell.



Perhaps just a coincidence, the ‘Movember’ movement follows the Great American Smoke Out awareness campaign held this year at NHB, Nov. 17, which focused on cancer which comes from tobacco products.



It’s still lung cancer which continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men with approximately 69,000 deaths expected in 2022.



With the Movember movement help? A percentage of men seem to procrastinate not just about the importance of prostate and testicular cancer exams and screenings. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notes that men are 24 percent less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year and are 22 percent more likely to have neglected their cholesterol tests.



Men are also 28 percent more likely than women to be hospitalized for congestive heart failure; 32 percent more likely than women to be hospitalized for long-term complications of diabetes and are more than twice as likely to have a leg or foot amputated due to complications related to diabetes.



“Do what it takes for your care,” advises Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Morgan, who was also voted having the mustache that needed to be shaved come December. “But my wife is okay with it, though.”