USAFEC leadership gather for Eagle Rally

The U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center enterprise commanders, command chiefs and spouses gathered to attend Eagle Rally at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Nov. 15.



The Rally focused on equipping our warfighters and families with the knowledge necessary to maneuver and win in a high-end fight. USAFEC leadership discussed the care of our Airmen and families, gained self-awareness through The Energy Project workshop, and heard in-depth discussions on near peer adversaries and information alert systems.



“Eagle Rally offers a vital opportunity for our commanders and command chiefs to get together and discuss the USAFEC Strategy and how we plan to implement it throughout the next 365 days” said Maj. Gen. John Klein, USAFEC commander. “We wanted to capitalize on our time together and attended briefings and workshops designed to better educate our leaders and give them additional tools to take back to their Airmen.”



In addition to the briefings and workshops, commanders discussed how to better organize, train, and equip Airmen for expeditionary warfare.



“It’s always about our Airmen,” Klein said. “It is our role to ensure they are mentally prepared and understand the fight. We need to do as much as we can to give them the advantage and put them in the best position to succeed, and we do that by ensuring they are well trained and well equipped.”



Throughout the conference, leadership also discussed how they will orient operations, activities, and investments toward the pacing threat to be evaluated at Mobility Guardian ‘23. The plan is to do this by developing Total Force war-ready Airmen and families, modernizing and expanding the global air mobility support system network, integrating into the mobility Air Force command and control architecture, and presenting warfighters for Air Force Force Generation.



“We have to invest in our Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command chief. “Human capital is our competitive advantage. They consistently demonstrate the ability to deliver and win, with lethal precision, across any military operation. Their success springs from a warrior spirit that accepts nothing less than victory.”



Also, during Eagle Rally USAFEC spouses met and discussed the Five and Thrive initiative, which focuses attention on the top five quality of life challenges military families face. The challenges are childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment. They also discussed how to handle work life balance.



Maj. Gen. Klein ended the conference by thanking all the spouses for their hard work, patriotism, and support. He explained service members could not do it without the support from family.



To learn more about Five and Thrive and their mission, visit www.fiveandthrive.org.

