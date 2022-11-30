Honorary Commanders attend Wing Immersion

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders attended the first of five immersions at Goodfellow. The honorary commanders received a base tour and experienced the facilities that allow Goodfellow to accomplish its objectives.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for Goodfellow to share our mission with the community,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW Commander. “It provides us an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with local community partners.”



The honorary commanders toured unique areas of Goodfellow and learned how the 17th TRW works toward the missions of the 2nd Air Force, Air Education and Training command, and the U.S. Department of Defense. This tour set the foundation to further the relationship between Goodfellow and the local community with the help of local civic leaders.



“I am honored to have this connection with Goodfellow,” said Caitlin Cannady, 17 TRW honorary commander. “Seeing the impact of this base on our community and having the opportunity to support members of the base as my grandparents did is an experience I cherish.”



Cannady had the unique opportunity to share the legacy of her grandparents: late Ret. Col. Charles E. Powell and his wife JoAnne Powell. Powell served as the commander of Goodfellow then retired in 1984. The Powells then continued their partnership with the base and the surrounding community. The Powells sponsored college scholarships for Goodfellow members and sat on multiple boards for the city. The Powells strived to strengthen the bond between Goodfellow and San Angelo and helped shape the relationship that is still growing stronger today.



“My grandparents could never picture San Angelo without Goodfellow,” said Cannady. “They knew the relationship between the two was vital to both the Air Force and the city.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 12.01.2022 08:53 Story ID: 434273 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commanders attend Wing Immersion, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.