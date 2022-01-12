Team Rota: Jose Monje

Jose Monje, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistic Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota, is a supervisory supply technician at the Hazardous Waste Minimization (HAZMIN) Center where he is the supervisor for the Spanish local nationals as well as hazardous material (HAZMAT) management duties.



“In general, I coordinate and supervise all the HAZMAT received and issued at the NAVSTA Rota HAZMIN Center,” he explained. “In addition, I am responsible for managing and maintaining internal and external customers’ materials as required through reports, listings, inventory, screening and authorizing hazardous material requests for ordering and sustaining stock availability for customers.”



Monje, from Jerez de la Frontera, has been working for NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota since 1981 in different departments within the command. Over the years, he has worked in purchasing, stock control, ASD, inventory, quality control, and lastly at HAZMAT.



“I really love my job and all the HAZMAT team,” he said. “Also, I like interact with the customers and help them as much as I can, almost everybody knows me here at NAVSTA Rota!”



Monje emphasizes that he loves how the HAZMAT team comes together to talk through daily problems and find solutions.



In addition to his daily work duties, he is also the building manager and key custodian for the HAZMIN Center. He was also elected as the vice president for the “Comité Español" (Spanish Union).



In his free time, Monje likes to play tennis, watch soccer games (especially his favorite team of Real Madrid!), go to the gym, read books, travel, and collect wines.



As Monje prepares to retire at the end of the month after 41 years of working on the installation, he reflects on his time here.



“I am very grateful to the people of Rota and NAVSTA Rota for all they have done for me during all these years,” he said. “I am going to miss everybody and my job after my retirement.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.01.2022 04:03 Story ID: 434270 Location: ROTA , ES Hometown: JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Jose Monje, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.