Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: Jose Monje

    Team Rota: Jose Monje

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Emely Tran | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 16, 2022) Jose Monje, assigned to Naval Supply...... read more read more

    ROTA , SPAIN

    12.01.2022

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Jose Monje, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistic Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota, is a supervisory supply technician at the Hazardous Waste Minimization (HAZMIN) Center where he is the supervisor for the Spanish local nationals as well as hazardous material (HAZMAT) management duties.

    “In general, I coordinate and supervise all the HAZMAT received and issued at the NAVSTA Rota HAZMIN Center,” he explained. “In addition, I am responsible for managing and maintaining internal and external customers’ materials as required through reports, listings, inventory, screening and authorizing hazardous material requests for ordering and sustaining stock availability for customers.”

    Monje, from Jerez de la Frontera, has been working for NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota since 1981 in different departments within the command. Over the years, he has worked in purchasing, stock control, ASD, inventory, quality control, and lastly at HAZMAT.

    “I really love my job and all the HAZMAT team,” he said. “Also, I like interact with the customers and help them as much as I can, almost everybody knows me here at NAVSTA Rota!”

    Monje emphasizes that he loves how the HAZMAT team comes together to talk through daily problems and find solutions.

    In addition to his daily work duties, he is also the building manager and key custodian for the HAZMIN Center. He was also elected as the vice president for the “Comité Español" (Spanish Union).

    In his free time, Monje likes to play tennis, watch soccer games (especially his favorite team of Real Madrid!), go to the gym, read books, travel, and collect wines.

    As Monje prepares to retire at the end of the month after 41 years of working on the installation, he reflects on his time here.

    “I am very grateful to the people of Rota and NAVSTA Rota for all they have done for me during all these years,” he said. “I am going to miss everybody and my job after my retirement.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.01.2022 04:03
    Story ID: 434270
    Location: ROTA , ES 
    Hometown: JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Jose Monje, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Rota: Jose Monje

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Team Rota
    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistic Center Sigonella Site Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT