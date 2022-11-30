Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Held at NMCSD

Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego conducted its Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego conducted its Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in the command’s courtyard, Nov. 30, 2022. The annual tradition, hosted by the First Class Petty Officer’s Association, officially ushers in the command into the holiday season. The command's Grinch poses for an environmental photo. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego conducted its Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in the command’s courtyard, Nov. 30. The annual tradition, hosted by the First Class Petty Officer’s Association, officially ushers in the command into the holiday season.



“The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is our chance to convey to staff, patients, deployed members, and beneficiaries that we are thinking of them and want the absolute best for all of them,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jennifer Hopwood, Directorate for Branch Clinics leading petty officer and First Class Association president.



Just like the holiday tree is propped up to spread the holiday cheer, it is also symbolic of NMCSD’s commitment that at every turn of the command’s activities, nothing is accomplished without the teamwork driven in pursuit of excellence.



“Some would see the Holiday Tree for what it is, but if you look deeper, this (tree lighting) activity was done in close collaboration with Naval Base San Diego’s Fed Fire unit, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Seabees, countless other non-federal private associations, and NMCSD’s first class petty officer’s association,” expressed Hopwood. “Leading the orchestration of the tree lighting evolution, it demonstrated to me the importance of working together in safe manner to accomplish the task — one that is not as incidental as it may seem.”



Navy Medicine has a mission critical responsibility to ensure warfighter readiness and deployability to sustain a lethal fighting force; and, one way of accomplishing this is by attaining and sustaining elevated morale.



“No act of support, of commitment is too small to showcase NMCSD’s commitment to the warfighter,” said Command Master Chief Adolfo Gonzalez, NMCSD command master chief. “That is why it is an honor as a triad to have supported this event that says, “We appreciate all that you do!””



Gonzalez added that for families needing added support there is an abundance of services available to them.



“Your command ombudsman is here to support you along with Navy Region Southwest’s Fleet and Family Support Center and the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society,” said Gonzalez. “There is also sandiegocounty.gov's Food Assistance Directory which features organizations who support the military such as Feeding San Diego.”



Additionally, Gonzalez encourages Sailors to consider the command chaplains for spiritual needs.



