ACS Employment Readiness Program helps military Family members take charge of their careers

Courtesy Photo | Attendees discussing employment and the job search process with Jay Brown, certified career counselor with the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program, during the Nov. 7, 2022, Entrepreneur Essentials event at the Soldier and Family Readiness Group Center on Pope Field. (U.S. Army Photo by Audra Satterlee, ACS Marketing Specialist)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Maintaining a goal-oriented career path is one of the many challenges military spouses face as a result of their spouse’s duty to the United States Army.



Frequent moves can not only impact a Family’s network of support and sense of connectedness, but it can also uproot their employment goals and opportunities. Regardless of their job field or qualifications, it’s not easy to stay on a chosen career path when constantly having to start over.



To help ease these challenges for military Families, Army Community Service offers a variety of programs and resources that assist service members and their Families through the entire permanent change of station process and beyond.



The Employment Readiness Program in particular, helps spouses get connected within their community and tailor their job searches to transition into rewarding positions more efficiently.



The program supports military spouses looking for employment throughout each step of their journey. Certified ERP specialists provide guidance on writing compelling federal and civilian sector resumes, tailoring important skillsets for specific vacancies, assisting with career assessments, interviewing preparation and even help obtaining professional attire to wear for the big day!



“Fort Bragg offers a unique advantage to many military spouses as many end up staying in the area for longer periods of time,” says Melanie Tucker, ACS ERP manager. “A lot of spouses will be here long enough to complete a certification, degree or have longevity with one company. The hardest part of the job search might just be getting started. So, I encourage spouses to come see us so we can help them map out their career path.”



For those with something other than typical employment opportunities in mind, ACS also connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with great resources for their ventures.



The Financial Readiness Program helps prepare professionals looking to start a home-based business by providing the required checklist and application to initiate the process.



“Maybe you’ve been thinking of branching out on your own as an entrepreneur and just need help figuring out a business plan that’s best for you,” said Tucker “The Employment Readiness Program can help you connect your interests with a career path. I also highly suggest that if you are interested in a home-based business or marketing your business on Fort Bragg, your first stop should be the ACS Financial Readiness Program.”



“We are excited about the opportunity for our military spouses residing on Fort Bragg to apply to run a home-based business,” says Lynn Olavarria, ACS FRP manager and solicitation officer. “Their business would be a welcomed extension of the services offered on the installation.”



Through a partnership with ACS ERP, the United States Patent and Trademark Office visited Fort Bragg last month to afford entrepreneurs valuable networking opportunities and provide important tips and information to help strengthen their businesses by safeguarding the associated trademarks, patents, and copyrights.



In addition, a panel of successful military spouse entrepreneurs and various experts in the field of business and intellectual property held a discussion on best practices and guidance through the process. Kathi Vidal, former military dependent, current Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, participated in the discussion and offered the full support of her office to military spouses needing assistance.



“It was an amazing event for service members and spouses,” said Tucker. “We were so fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity, the plethora of information and the expertise to our spouses. It was so well received, and we would love to host the event again!”



For more information about the employment-related services, whether interested in applying for a federal or civilian vacancy or help with any job search related topics, visit ACS on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center or call the ERP at 910-396-2390/1425.



Military spouses are encouraged to follow ERP on Facebook @FortBraggACSERP or connect via LinkedIn. ERP is here to connect military spouses with the success of obtaining their employment goals!



For those looking to start a home-based business on Fort Bragg, stop by ACS on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center or call the FRP at 910-396-2507/7289.



Story written by Audra Satterlee, ACS Marketing Specialist