Road to Success

Fort Worth, TX (FRCR-MW & FRCRMW Det. Ft. Worth) – today the command of Fleet Readiness Center Reserve Mid-West (FRC-MW) and Fleet Readiness Center Detachment Fort Worth (FRCR Det. Ft. Worth) had the honor of recognizing three phenomenal sailors, in the field of Naval Aerospace Fleet Readiness. The recipients YN1 Gerda Dessalines, AE2 Ricardo Lopez and LSSN Xinyue Huang have exemplified what it means to be a Navy Sailor. I had the privilege of sitting with these sailors to understand more in depth the hard work and dedication needed to accomplish such a goal.



YN1 Gerda Dessalines is the award recipient for Senior Sailor of the Year, YN1 Dessalines has shown exemplary fortitude and determination in achieving her career goals and leading by example especially for sailors that may be otherwise underrepresented. She is a firm believer of taking initiative and going above and beyond, mentoring and uplifting junior sailors desiring to set and achieve their own goals. When asked what some of the main focuses are when it comes to your Naval Career, YN1 Dessalines responded, “Being a female, and a woman of color, who derives from a different cultural background, I knew that these attributes only made up a portion of who I am, but never hindered what I could become. Because of this, I feel it is important to continue to be a positive representation and role model to those around you, continue to shape and grow all those that come in contact with you. Let them know that they are not limited and that they can achieve anything they set their mind to.”



Our 2022 Junior Sailor of the year, AE2 Ricardo Lopez has been a cornerstone of consistency, he is a firm believer that through hard work, consistency, and remaining true to your word there is nothing that cannot be accomplished, and by remaining driven you elevate complacency and ensure success. On the topic of Jr Sailors and especially low points in one's career AE2 Lopez stated that, “As a Jr. sailor that saw my own self deviating from the success I could accomplish, because I tried to do it on my own. I learned through my own hiccups that it takes a village, and once I understood that, and began to embrace what my mentors brought to my table, I saw myself achieving more of my goals.”



LSSN Xinyue Huang, now holds the title of Blue Jacket sailor of the Year, as the most junior sailor in her workstation, when asked what advice she could give to junior sailors trying to achieve what she achieved, LSSN Huang stated, “Studying and utilizing your resources, such as online study resources and the navy digital library, just to name a few are some of the best and most attainable ways to achieve success in your boards. Another important factor to ensure success is to remain confident when entering your boards.” LSSN Huang also emphasizes being open to the guidance of those mentoring you and continue to set goals for yourself.



When asked what one take away that could be given to a sailor who was looking to achieve their own success, the resounding answer was never give up, remain professional, and be present and vigilant in all you do. What you put out is what you achieve so ensure that in all you do you are putting your best foot forward.

