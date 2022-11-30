Lyster offers Diabetes Education and Prevention Classes

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | November is National Diabetes Month. Ms. Theresa Osteen, Registered Dietitian at...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | November is National Diabetes Month. Ms. Theresa Osteen, Registered Dietitian at Lyster Army Health Clinic took the opportunity this month to highlight programs and services available to help people with diabetes self-manage their condition. Through the Nutrition Clinic, beneficiaries can receive information, support, and skills training to help prevent complications from uncontrolled diabetes. see less | View Image Page

November is National Diabetes Month. Ms. Theresa Osteen, Registered Dietitian at Lyster Army Health Clinic took the opportunity this month to highlight programs and services available to help people with diabetes self-manage their condition. Through the Nutrition Clinic, beneficiaries can receive information, support, and skills training to help prevent complications from uncontrolled diabetes.



Diabetes is a Chronic Disease that effects how your body processes and uses glucose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated “that more than 130 million adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes in the United States.”



There are several different kinds of diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes is the most common form of diabetes with prediabetes being the early stage of Type 2 Diabetes making up 90-95% of the people who have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes most often occurs in people over 45 however, more children, teens and young adults are now developing this as well. Type 2 Diabetes and prediabetes are preventable diseases with the overweight, obesity, and physical inactivity as the major causes of them.



Some people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes can manage their glucose with just diet and exercise. Lyster Army Health Clinic has a monthly Diabetes Education and Prevention Class taught by a Registered Dietitian (RD) and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES). Ms. Osteen explained, “The class can teach people with Type 2 Diabetes and Prediabetes about how different foods and drinks they commonly consume can affect their glucose. This can help some people overtime be able to use no medication at all to manage their glucose and helps other to prevent increasing medication usage and even decreasing medications for others.”



To sign up for the Diabetes Education and Prevention Class at Lyster Army Health Clinic call (334) 255-7986. Space is limited, so one must pre-register for the class. Learn more about services provided by the Nutrition Clinic by visiting https://lyster.tricare.mil/.