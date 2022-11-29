4th CS ensures mission accomplishment

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.— The 4th Communications Squadron is one of the many squadrons that make up the 4th Fighter Wing. Each of these squadrons play an integral role in ensuring mission success.



The 4th CS is responsible for ensuring the functionality of all information technology equipment assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing.



“I help fix computers for everyone,” said Senior Airman Davaris Williams, 4th Communications Squadron client systems technician. “We are responsible for fixing any IT problem of any computer, printer or government cell phone.”



Williams is one of more than 80 personnel assigned to the 4th CS, those 80 coming from 11 different career fields.



“Cyber is the name of the game for future military operations,” said 1st Lt. Troy Beckman, 4th CS officer in charge of expeditionary communications. “The base communications functions that everyone relies on to get the mission done wouldn’t happen if it weren’t for the 4th CS.”



According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, the IT sector is central to the nation's security, economy, and public health and safety as businesses, governments, academia, and private citizens are increasingly dependent upon IT sector functions.



“Every day is a new challenge,” said Beckman. “Cyber is always advancing, so there is always a new problem set to tackle.”

