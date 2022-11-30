Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VII returns for a hybrid in-person and virtual event

    AvengerCon VII Returns for a hybrid in-person and virtual event

    Training sessions on November 30 included "Cyber Data Science for DCO (defensive cyberspace operations)"

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    COLUMBIA, Md. – AvengerCon VII, hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), has returned for a hybrid in-person and virtual event on November 30th and December 1st.

    Training sessions on November 30 included: Intro to Reverse Engineering; Upgrading the Privacy of Android Smartphones; Provenance Tracking with Attack Graphs Using SysFlow; Using Containers to Analyze Malware at Scale; Rapid Prototyping of Machine Learning Solutions; Cyber Data Science for DCO (defensive cyberspace operations); Intro to Ghidra and Reverse Engineering; Developing Containerized Webapps in Python; and an Elastic Team CTF (capture-the-flag) event.

    Peiter "Mudge" Zatko and Sarah Zatko are the keynote speakers for AvengerCon VII and will kick off day two at 8:15 a.m. (EST); and the AvengerCon VII Panel on Crowdsourcing Security, which includes: Katie Moussouris, CEO and Founder, Luta Security; TJ O'Connor, Professor, Florida Institute of Technology; and Colin Ahern, Chief Cyber Officer, New York State, starts at 12:50 p.m. (EST).

    “AvengerCon is both space for people new to the InfoSec community to have a beginner-friendly area to see and experience the wider community and also allows the more experienced folks to have a spot to come together, proverbially let their hair down, talk to some of their peers in other organizations, and maybe connect afterwards,” said Capt. Jacob Heybey, 780th MI Brigade, and one of the primary AvengerCon VII conference organizers.

    For more information visit the AvengerCon website at https://avengercon.com/.

