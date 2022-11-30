AO2 Moore Recruiter in the Spotlight

Everyone, this is Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class (AW/SW) Branston Moore, a native of Lawrenceburg,Tn.



AO2 Moore comes from a small town from Southern Tennessee and knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life. Growing up he had two loving moms, but was raised without structure and stability. As he was getting older and maturing, AO2 knew that something was still missing - a lack of feeling and purpose. That's when he met a Navy recruiter and enlisted in the Navy in 2017 from Columbia, Tn.



Prior to being a recruiter in NTAG Nashville's Division 4, he came from Amphibious Assault Ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), homeported in San Diego, Ca. After completing his 5-year sea tour, he was up for shore duty orders and that's where he wanted to become a recruiter for the U.S. Navy. He stated, "After the Navy moved his family to San Diego, they met so many great people and experienced life in a different way." He wanted to use his life experience from the Navy and show others that they could have this lifestyle as well.



AO2 checked into Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville in early 2022 and hit the ground running. At first he didn't realize he had anxiety from fear of public speaking, but as he continues day-to-day, he has build resilience and overcame that fear. For the past year, he has put multiple Sailors into the Navy and one of the most rewarding part about his job is hearing back from his Sailors that they love what they're doing and that the decision to join the Navy was the best decision ever.



As a recruiter in Florence, Al., which is 40 miles south of his hometown, he's fortunate to know alot of people that he grew up with. That community connection and helped him build professional relationships, which turned into leads for Sailors to join the Navy. Every where he goes, if he sees someone possibly interested or could benefit from joining the Navy, he will talk to them and pass out his business card if they want more information.



AO2 will complete his 3-year tour at NTAG Nashville and in that time he will like to make AO1, gain some recruiting qualifications, and finish his associate's degree. His long term goals are to pay off his mortgage and possibly retire from the Navy at the age of 39. He wants everyone to know that the Navy has provided his wife and 3 kids a very stable life and helps obtain his personal goals rather it be professional, educational, or personal.



When asked is there anything else that he'd like to add about himself being in the Navy, he said, "I'm extremely grateful that I took the opportunity to join the Navy."



