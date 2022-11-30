ACS Volunteer Services connects motivated individuals with great opportunities

Courtesy Photo | Interested in volunteering? Looking for a way to give back to the community? Wanting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Interested in volunteering? Looking for a way to give back to the community? Wanting to enhance valuable skillsets to help compete for that dream job? Get started with the Army Community Service Volunteer Services today! ACS connects individuals with passion and enthusiasm to great opportunities that match their interests, both on and off post! (U.S. Army graphic by Audra Satterlee, Army Community Service Marketing Specialist) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Interested in volunteering? Looking for a way to give back to the community? Wanting to enhance valuable skillsets to help compete for that dream job? Get started with the Army Community Service Volunteer Services today!



ACS connects individuals with passion and enthusiasm to great opportunities that match their interests, both on and off post!



Volunteering within the community is not only a great way to connect with new friends while doing something fun and rewarding, but also an effective way to network professionally and gain marketable skills. These skills can be used to help qualify for a new job or promotion.



Soldiers can even use volunteer hours to earn promotion points toward their next rank, by receiving the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, which is worth up to 15-promotion points.



Having the desire to give back to the community through volunteering is one thing but knowing where to look for opportunities can be a little more complicated. That’s where ACS comes in!



ACS VS maintains a Volunteer Opportunities Calendar, conveniently linked to the MWR website at www.Bragg.armymwr.com/happenings/bragg-champion-volunteer-opportunities which can help link volunteers to opportunities The calendar is full of great events and reputable organizations, from both on and off post, looking for volunteers to help with a wide variety of tasks.



Some of the more notable events needing volunteers are races and fun runs which need help with registration, water stations, and finish line staff to greet runners with snacks and plenty of cheer!



ACS VS staff can even help match a volunteer based on his or her interests and expertise. There are tree planting events and environmental clean-ups needing responsible adults to help. Animal lovers can help with horse stables and farms needing assistance with trails and special events. Athletes can assist with youth coaching opportunities. Medical field volunteers can be teamed up with the Red Cross for opportunities at the hospital and surrounding clinics. Builders can be linked up with Habitat for Humanity, and more.



“Our Fort Bragg volunteers are the best,” says Alice Stephens, volunteer coordinator with ACS VS. “Once they start volunteering through our office, they are always calling or stopping by to see if there is anything they can do! Some go on to get full-time jobs, or eventually leave the area, but they always reach back out or stop by for a surprise visit to let us know how they are doing and how much they miss Fort Bragg.”



So whether one is new to the area and looking to make new friends, has a passion for working with others, looking to enhance skills for resume building or a promotion, or looking for something fun and rewarding to do - check out the Volunteer Opportunities Calendar found at www.Bragg.armymwr.com/happenings/bragg-champion-volunteer-opportunities (or the QR code)!



“Our volunteers are not just volunteers,” said Stephens. “They are our Family, and we truly appreciate each and every one of them. Our volunteers are priceless!”