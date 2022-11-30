Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abe Extinguishes Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin F Johnson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    On the morning of November 29, 2022, there was a fire aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts. Six Sailors aboard are reported to have suffered minor injuries and have been treated aboard the ship.

    Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations approximately 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Abraham Lincoln will continue to operate in the area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 11:53
    Story ID: 434209
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 66
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abe Extinguishes Fire, by PO2 Kevin F Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT