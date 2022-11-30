Abe Extinguishes Fire

On the morning of November 29, 2022, there was a fire aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts. Six Sailors aboard are reported to have suffered minor injuries and have been treated aboard the ship.



Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations approximately 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Abraham Lincoln will continue to operate in the area.

