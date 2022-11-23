Maj. Gen. Edward Merrigan honors Zachary Taylor

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Soldiers from the 84th Training Command pay tribute to former U.S. President Zachary Taylor during a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.



As part of an annual tribute to all previous presidents, the 84th’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Edward Merrigan Jr. rendered honors and laid a wreath provided by the White House at Zachary Taylor’s mausoleum on the anniversary of his birthday.



“It’s quite an honor to be asked to come here to Louisville on the 238th birthday of Zachary Taylor,” said Merrigan. “Zachary Taylor, our 12th president, was an amazing Soldier and amazing American who served our country his entire life.”



Taylor, “Old, Rough and Ready,” grew up in Louisville and served as an Army officer from 1808-1847, advancing to the rank of major general. He was a hero of the Mexican American War (1846-48). Taylor also served in the War of 1812, the Black Hawk War (1832) and the second of the Seminole Wars in Florida (1835-42). He was sworn into office in 1849 and served as president for 16 months before his death in 1850.

