2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. Robert Walker

Photo By Candy C Knight | U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Walker is a Satellite Communication Operations non-commissioned officer with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. Walker participated in the Zeiler Waldmarathon, held November 12, 2022 in Zeil am Main, Bavaria, Germany. This was Walker's first 26.2 miles marathon. He finished 68 of 111 competitors, completing the marathon in four hours, twenty-five minutes and twelve seconds. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

As a Satellite Communication Operations non-commissioned officer, Sergeant Walker's duties include the planning of, and authorization of, SATCOM missions, both strategic and tactical.



“Before getting put in this position, I barely had experience with SATCOM related subjects, so it has been a steep learning curve. The job is fun, and I always enjoy learning something new.”



Walker participated in the Zeiler Waldmarathon, held November 12, 2022 in Zeil am Main, Bavaria, Germany.



This was Walker’s first 26.2 miles marathon. He represented the 2d Theater Signal Brigade by wearing the brigade’s jersey, complete with a race number consisting of ‘ones and zeros,’ representing the binary code.



“Back in June 2022, I decided that I was going to run a marathon,” Walker said. “After getting some advice from my colleagues, I followed an 18-week training plan that took me 22 weeks to complete. There was an official race being held nearby so instead of running on my own, I ran in the race. Turns out there is a big difference between a trail marathon and a road marathon so it was definitely a challenge, but that is what I was looking for from the start.”



Walker finished 68 of 111 competitors, maintaining a 10-minute pace throughout, completing the marathon in four hours, twenty-five minutes and twelve seconds. Throughout his pre-marathon conditioning phase, during and after the marathon, he demonstrated a high level of resiliency.



“These things take time and dedication, I spent 5.5 months training, had multiple overuse injuries, but I kept at it,” he said. “I spent every one of my weekends resting on Saturday and running on Sunday. There was a lot of time spent on running, and a lot of time spent researching and asking for advice. It all paid off in the end and has taught me many things about myself. I am sure it will do the same for those who wish to take on any challenge that requires so much dedication.”