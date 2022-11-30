NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Detachment Oman Enables Maintenance Availability in Duqm

Courtesy Photo | Duqm, Oman (October 20, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Duqm, Oman (October 20, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain (Oman detachment) supported USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) during scheduled maintenance. The vessel underwent maintenance while in port at the dry dock in Duqm, Oman. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Andrew Krantz) see less | View Image Page

MUSCAT, Oman - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provides boots-on ground mission critical contracting and logistic support throughout the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR). Based at U.S. Embassy Muscat, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain detachment Oman is led by Lieutenant Commander Andrew Krantz, who supports the operational readiness of our mission partners. The detachment provides full-spectrum logistics support to all U.S. naval activity within the Sultanate of Oman. This includes working closely with the Omani Ministry of Defense to ensure compliance with all regulations and policies related to customs, border crossings, and port operations.



October proved to be an especially productive month that featured 72 ship-days in the Port of Duqm with additional activity in the southern port in Salalah. The USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3), USS Nitze (DDG 94) and USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) underwent maintenance, as this type of activity has been expanding to non-traditional locations. For this magnitude of maintenance to be conducted, echelons of coordination and approvals are conducted that include contract awards, customs approval, and continuous cargo imported into Oman. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Det. Oman plays an important role in all facets of the support structure that made these evolutions an overwhelming success.



Over the past decade, the Port of Duqm exponentially expanded its capabilities and now supports dry dock maintenance. Capabilities of this nature allow NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Det Oman to expand its aperture beyond routine ship support. Its interface with Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center and other stakeholders postures the detachment to provide this service to other units in the future.



"Our Oman Detachment is entrenched in facilitating full scale support of Force Generation and Force Employment for our units via our logistics channels, stated Captain Alexander D. Wallace, III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Commanding Officer, “The team covers anything from emergent repairs and maintenance availabilities to replenishment and sustainment of deployed vessels.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP.



