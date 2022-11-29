K.C. Native Meritoriously Promoted by U.S. Navy in Singapore

Kansas City, Missouri (KCMO) is home to several domestic award-winning household names such as Kansas City barbeque, the 2015 World Series champs, the Kansas City Royals, and the 2020 Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. However, KCMO claims more than football, ribs, and gold pennants. It is also home to an unsung award-winning U.S. Sailor, currently serving in Southeast Asia.



K.C.'s own Theo Shipp was meritoriously promoted to petty officer first class, or E-6, on September 21 while assigned as an information systems technician (IT) for Commander Logistics Group, Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) in Singapore. The recent surprise promotion is Shipp's second meritorious advancement in just six years of enlisted service in Asia.



"I was very surprised after finding out about the MAP [Meritorious Advancement Program] promotion to E-6", said Shipp. "I never take things for granted, and getting the promotion just showed how much faith my leadership has in my capabilities. Getting a MAP one time was nice, yet getting it twice shows I'm worthy".



According to a message from the office of the Chief of Navy Personnel (CNP), worthy Sailors like Shipp are selected for MAP as an alternative path to the Navy's traditional advancement cycle, which includes semi-annual exams in conjunction with performance evaluations.



"Deck plate leaders observing Sailors daily know them best," according to a February 16, 2022, statement from the CNP office. The notice to Navy units maintained that MAP gives "those leaders a voice in the advancement process by allowing commands to move up their most deserving Sailors."



Shipp's newly deserved rank is equivalent to a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, while his profession is comparable to a telecommunications (radio) technician in the private sector. Now, with two consecutive MAP advancements, Shipp said his K.C. recipe for success is "just doing the work, trying to be a solid leader, and making those around me better,"



The selfless Grandview (KCMO area) native is 3-0 with promotions and trophies in 2022. He was previously named Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ) and awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal ahead of his advancement. However, for Shipp, the promotions and accolades today are a complete contrast to his life before joining the Navy in 2016.



"I enlisted [in the Navy] because I was not where I thought I would be in life – personally and professionally," confessed Shipp. "I thought having a college degree would set me up [for success] in society, yet I soon realized there is more to it than education, and I wasn't getting the opportunities or experience for positions I was applying for."



Shipp subsequently opted for a Navy enlistment to "obtain independence and stability" along with "the desired growth I needed," he said.



That growth and independence led to Shipp moving from the KCMO area to now living and working in the fifth wealthiest city in the world, according to CNBC news, and the eighth most expensive city to live in, according to Forbes.



While Shipp's new rank doesn't exactly make him wealthy, he says he is rich in international experiences afforded by his brief Navy career. He reflected that his best memories to date are "traveling to Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea and seeing all the sights in Japan." He said he also enjoys "getting to live and visit foreign countries and experiencing different cultures outside of my own."



Specifically for Singapore, Shipp said he's a big fan of the warm and humid weather that comes with living just one degree above the equator. According to the 2022 Global Peace Index, Singapore ranks ninth of 163, for one of the safest countries in the world. Shipp said he enjoys the "peace of mind" afforded by living in a country with a low crime rate. And that peace of mind affords Shipp more time to focus on his next career endeavor.



"I'm laying the groundwork to improve my education," he said. "I'm working on obtaining a few I.T. certifications and am going to pursue my master's degree in accounting. Once I accomplish that, I can look into submitting a commissioned Officer's Package for OCS [Officer Candidate School]".



While Shipp sets sail for the future (no pun intended), he still looks back to where he started. He said while he isn't a fan of the cold weather in KCMO, he did want to lend warm and friendly advice for the next generation back in Grandview, Mo., who might be considering the military.





"Take advantage of the opportunities they [Navy] provide, and always be willing to adapt, embrace change, and learn something new," said Shipp.





Located in the Northern region of Singapore, COMLOG WESTPAC/Task Force 73 is the U.S. Navy's premiere maritime mobile logistics organization – charged with keeping deployed units fueled, armed, and fed throughout the Indo-Pacific Area of Operations. The tactical effort supports a larger U.S. strategy to help maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific to protect U.S. assets, regional partners, and allies.

