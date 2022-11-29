Navy Contains Release of Fire Suppressant Material at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Shortly after 1 p.m., Joint Base Federal Firefighting units responded to a release of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) at Adit 6, near the top of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). The response teams arrived immediately and contained the release. Clean-up of the affected area is underway. The ongoing response is in accordance with the hazardous material spill-response plan approved by the State of Hawaii’s Department of Health (DOH) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



Given the size of the release and the distance from the nearest active water well, our initial assessment is that it is unlikely to affect the drinking water or the aquifer. The nearest well is the Red Hill shaft, approximately one mile away. The Red Hill shaft has been closed for the past year and is not supplying drinking water to the Navy water distribution system. Approximately 1,100 gallons of AFFF were released. There are currently no indications of any water contamination. We have also increased soil and water monitoring in the affected area. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) will remain in close contact with the DOH, EPA, and the Board of Water Supply as clean-up and monitoring continues.



While the AFFF release is not related to the ongoing defueling effort, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is aware of the release and working cooperatively with CNRH.



AFFF is a fire suppressant used to extinguish flammable liquid fires, such as fuel fires. AFFF is often used in shipboard and shore facility fire suppression systems, firefighting vehicles, and at fire training facilities. AFFF is used at the RHBFSF as part of the fire suppression system.



Federal and state regulators have been notified of the release.

Additional updates will be posted to the Joint Base Facebook page and on the web at: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/Red-Hill-News-Releases-and-Media-Coverage/.

