USS Key West Returns from Deployment

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 18, 2022) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam after a four month deployment, Nov. 18.



“This was a very successful deployment,” said Cmdr. Jeb Parm, commanding officer of Key West. “We remained ready to protect our families and country and executed successful port calls and multi-national exercises, allowing us to build upon the relationships we have with our partners in the Indo-Pacific region.”



The ceremonial “first kiss” upon return to homeport was awarded to Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Papadakos and his wife. The ceremonial “first hug” was awarded to Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Shane Beattie and his wife and daughter.



Key West made one scheduled port visit to Busan, South Korea in October where the crew enjoyed liberty and twice to Yokosuka, Japan in August and November for maintenance availability as part of its deployment to the Indo-Pacific. Key West also participated in Valiant Shield where they shot a Harpoon for the sinking exercise (SINKEX).



This was Key West’s final deployment before a planned decommissioning in 2023 as the submarine reaches the end of its service life.



“Key West has a long history of deployments around the world and has won numerous awards over the years. The Sailors of Key West once again prove the resiliency and fortitude of our forward deployed submarine force through their extended Western Pacific deployment,” said Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “The young Sailors onboard continue to emphasize their dedication to the ideals and principles of the United States of America. The hard work and effort put out by Key West shows the future rests easy in the next generation of Sailors.”



Measuring more than 360 feet long and weighing more than 6,900 tons when submerged, Key West is the third ship to bear the name of the city of Key West. It was built in Newport News, Virginia, launched July 1985 and commissioned September 1987. Los Angeles-class submarines support a multitude of missions to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare.



Key West conducted a homeport shift to Guam in [YEAR], and is one of five submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these command. Also based of out Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more information on Key West, please visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/keywest.

