Photo Essay: Snowy Sunset at Fort McCoy's Young Air Assault Strip

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The sun sets as a bank of snow clouds approaches Nov. 19, 2022, near the Young Air...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The sun sets as a bank of snow clouds approaches Nov. 19, 2022, near the Young Air Assault Strip on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The scene was as opening day of gun-deer season was coming to a close on the installation as well. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page