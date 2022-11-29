WAGONMASTERS Welcome New Commander

Photo By Spc. Cheyne Hanoski | Col. Christopher Jones, incoming commander for 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cheyne Hanoski | Col. Christopher Jones, incoming commander for 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade “Wagonmasters,” renders honors alongside his wife, Jehan (middle) and his daughter Sophie Ava (left) as the Wagonmasters and U.S. colors pass by, during an assumption of command ceremony on Nov. 29 at Fort Hood, Texas. “This Brigade remains ready to sustain the First Team during, through and following transitions of mission phases of operations, to innovate and to best sustain, enable and to enhance the 1st Cavalry Division,” Jones said. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Cheyne Hanoski) see less | View Image Page

Fort Hood, TX – During a traditional ceremony held on Cooper Field on Nov. 29, Col. Christopher Jones took command of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade “WAGONMASTERS.”



Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, presided over the ceremony which included the military traditions of conducting a pass and review on horseback and passing the unit guidon to the incoming commander.



During his remarks, Richardson highlighted the brigade’s professionalism, work ethic and dedication, while also commenting on Jones' long history of selfless service, cultivating positive command culture and his extensive experience as a logistician and leader while supporting operations around the globe.



“I am astonished on a daily basis by what the Wagonmaster Brigade does to keep this Division moving forward,” Richardson said. “Producing combat power and lethality, and leading the Army in building readiness across all warfighting functions .”



As the brigade begins the next chapter in its history, it will continue under Jones to accomplish its mission anywhere, at any time, supporting the rest of the Division as it continues to maintain a global presence.



"Tonight I will sleep much better,” Richardson said. “Knowing that we have Colonel Chris Jones at the helm of the hardest working, most proficient and professional sustainment brigade I have ever served with, the Wagonmasters of the 1st Cavalry Division.”

In his remarks, Jones thanked the III Armored Corps and 1st Cavalry Division leaders for warmly welcoming him and his family to Fort Hood. He also recognized gold star family member Ms. Kathleen Perry and several retired Command Sergeants Major who attended the ceremony. He then thanked the Troopers and families of the Wagonmaster Brigade.



"It’s easy to see how the First Team is a cohesive team of teams led by adaptive leaders, masters of the fundamentals who are ready to seize the initiative,” Jones said. “The 1st Cavalry Division is set to fight and win decisively at the point of contact with the enemy.”



The Wagonmaster Brigade stands ready to provide logistical support to the entire 1st Cavalry Division here at Fort Hood and across the globe and wherever the Division is needed.



“It is said that the most dangerous times in operations are during transitions,” said Jones. “But I know that my assumption of command is simply a change of leadership, not a change in your mission and purpose. The brigade remains ready to sustain the First Team during, through and following transitions of mission phases of operations, to innovate and to best sustain, enable and to enhance the 1st Cavalry Division.”