Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt

    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt

    Photo By R.J. Oriez | Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, delivers...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Story by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Thirty Airmen crossed the stage of Carney Auditorium in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 15 to accept their associate of applied science degrees from the Community College of the Air Force.

    The ceremony’s guest speakers stressed the importance of education to both the graduates and Air Force.

    “The Air Force is asking you to do today what our Airmen have not been asked to do in the past. And that is to use your education, training and experience to further our national defense strategy,” said Chief Master Sgt. Alexius Reid, CCAF vice commandant and commencement speaker. “You are our competitive advantage because of what you know, and because of what you do.”

    Reid went on to relay what a member of the German military and former colleague had to say.

    “He said, ‘Every day I get to hear from you all, I’m blown away by work your NCO corps is allowed to do,’” she told the audience. “He said, ‘If my air force would be allowed to utilize its enlisted members in the same way you all do, we’d be lethal.’ Our coalition partners appreciate the value of our education, training and experience.”

    Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center command chief, was the honored guest speaker and also talked of the advantage an educated NCO corps gives the U.S. military.

    “I hear it repeated over and over and over again: We are the difference to our adversaries,” Newman said. “‘We’ being the enlisted force, and some part of that is the education that you get.”

    Newman also underscored the importance of education to the individual Airman.

    “It helps shape the way we think, act and speak,” he said. “It helps you become a better person; it starts to show you not only what you know, (but) how much you really don’t know.”

    Reid said the graduates will see benefits both in the Air Force and civilian life.

    “With an associate degree at a minimum, your earning potential outside the gate goes up between ($5,000) and $8,000,” she said. “In the uniform, I see many commanders and first sergeants and others who sit on boards. … Your education is often a discriminator when they’re selecting who’s the next best pick of things.”

    Reid urged graduates to push forward and continue their education.

    “Continue the climb – don’t rest on your laurels. Don’t give up,” she told them. “Take a big breath and celebrate the day. Take the pictures in front of the green screen. But please don’t stop the climb, be it the vocational path where you are refining your technical expertise or the academic path where you continue to climb that ladder. Please don’t stop.”

    Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, reinforced that message.

    “First and foremost, congratulations – what a great day and special occasion. I know how much work goes into that,” he said. “But like the chief said, keep going, right? Celebrate today and then keep pressing forward. Make yourself better every day.”

    The new degree inspired Staff Sgt. Tasha Mangloña, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, to continue her education.

    “It just motivated me and pushed me to keep going and not just stop in one place,” she said.

    Below is the list of graduates from CCAF’s fall semester:

    Aerospace physiology technology
    Tech. Sgt. Bobby Allbritten

    Air traffic operations and management
    Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo

    Aircraft safety systems technology
    Staff Sgt. Steven Wineman

    Aviation maintenance technology
    Tech. Sgt. Justin Bunn
    Staff Sgt. Daniel Miller
    Tech. Sgt. Matthew Paine

    Business administration
    Senior Airman Norman Smith

    Criminal justice
    Tech. Sgt. Matthew Helma
    Staff Sgt. Brandon Moore

    Diagnostic imaging technology
    Staff Sgt. Isabella O’Donley

    Emergency management
    Senior Airman Carissa Lovelace

    Fire science
    Staff Sgt. Remar Smith

    Human resource management
    Staff Sgt. Hayley Carizey
    Staff Sgt. Ayao Hukporti

    Information systems technology
    Staff Sgt. Anthony Biagi
    Staff Sgt. Timothy Charleson-Libby
    Staff Sgt. Vanion Dale
    Airman 1st Class Maitland Dethrow
    Staff Sgt. Adriel Martinez-Alvarez
    Staff Sgt. Trevor Miller

    Intelligence studies and technology
    Senior Airman Dione Connor-Burrows
    Senior Airman Amber Harrison
    Staff Sgt. Dustin Max
    Senior Airman Chance Roye
    Senior Airman Katchee Vedrine

    Practical nursing technology
    Staff Sgt. Kristin Betsch
    Senior Airman Ernesto Castellanos
    Staff Sgt. Fatimata Diop
    Senior Airman Amber Thompson

    Public health technology
    Staff Sgt. Tasha Mangloña

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 07:15
    Story ID: 434161
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt, by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt
    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt
    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt
    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt
    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt
    30 Airmen earn CCAF degrees at Wright-Patt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    education
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT