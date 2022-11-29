Fort Bragg DPW wins big at Energy Exchange 2022

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Energy Team was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Energy Team was awarded the Fiscal Year 2022 Secretary of the Army Energy and Water Management Award and the FY22 Federal Energy and Water Management Program Award at the Energy Exchange in Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 26. The team was submitted for the awards based on their implementation of innovative energy practices and their commitment to modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Jared McCormick, Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division chief.) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Energy Team was awarded the Fiscal Year 2022 Secretary of the Army Energy and Water Management Award and the FY22 Federal Energy and Water Management Program Award at the Energy Exchange in Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 26.



The team was submitted for the awards based on their implementation of innovative energy practices and their commitment to modernization.



“Audrey Oxendine, Fort Bragg DPW Energy and Utilities Branch Chief, and her team are deeply focused on developing energy resiliency projects such as microgrids that meet the Army’s mission readiness requirements as well as federal climate goals,” said Jared McCormick, DPW operations and maintenance division chief.



In total, 14 Army installations submitted award nominations but only 11 of those satisfied the required criteria and guidelines. These teams went on to compete against 10 federal agencies for the various awards.



This year’s theme was “Advancing Federal Infrastructure through Innovation,” which was in sync with the many projects completed by the energy team to include the implementation of the 50001 Ready Energy Management System, the installation of the 1.1 megawatt floating solar array and the construction of multiple units of the High Efficiency Dehumidification System technology.



“The Energy Exchange is one of the best opportunities for agencies to ensure their workforce understands leadership directions, priorities, goals, and strategies,” explained McCormick. “It’s also a unique opportunity to fulfill training mandates in alignment with legislative and administration workforce development objectives.”



The event provides a place to network with energy and water professionals – leading to the development and implementation of solutions that can make the federal government a leader in the transition to a clean energy economy.



“This year’s event provided great networking and information sharing between various garrisons, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and industry professionals,” said McCormick. “We are looking forward to researching several of these leads so we can improve, or implant new technologies, processes, and procedures and move Fort Bragg into the modern age.”



According to Oxendine, some of the ideas the team brought home include heat recovery chillers and combined heat and power systems which are ready to-go technologies that can reduce the carbon footprint of providing power and air-conditioning to facilities.



In addition, Oxendine explained that the team will be looking into emerging technologies like hydrogen-fueled generators which will no doubt be a part of the Army’s path to net-zero green-house-gas emissions by 2045.



“The Energy Team is also excited about electrifying our non-tactical vehicle fleet to mitigate climate risks through reduced greenhouse emissions,” said McCormick. “Electric vehicles will provide low-to-no-carbon mobility to Army soldiers and civilians. And someday soon, vehicle-to-grid-bidirectional-charging technology will allow electric vehicle batteries to support the utility grid.”



In support of green initiatives, DPW received its first all-electric vehicle, a Ford F-150 Lightning, Nov. 10, which will be used by the Operations and Maintenance Division, Roads and Grounds Crews in their daily missions around Fort Bragg. DPW expects to take possession of an additional 18 EV's during FY23



“We are extremely proud of our DPW energy team,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. “Their hard work and innovative spirit help keep Fort Bragg positioned as the nation’s premier power projection platform of today and prepared for a modernized force of the future.”



For more information on DPW go to https://home.army.mil/bragg/index.php/about/garrison/directorate-public-works.