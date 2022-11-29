SDDC’S Seda selected as an AMC Employee of the Quarter

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (November 28, 2022) – Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Aaron T. Seda was recently selected as one of 10 Employees of the Quarter throughout U.S. Army Materiel Command for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Seda, an information technology specialist with the 598th Transportation Brigade’s 839th Transportation Battalion, was selected for exceptionally superior service in receiving, baselining and distributing 45 new lifecycle devices to all four units within the 839th Transportation Battalion.



Seda’s extensive IT knowledge enabled him to provide uninterrupted support while serving as both Battalion IT Chief and filling the vacancy of IT technician.



According to a release by AMC, Seda and his fellow recipients were essential to the command for their “direct positive impact on AMC’s mission goals…and their commitment to progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to impact overall morale.”



“AMC’s success is directly the result of the dedication and expertise of our employees,” said AMC chief of staff Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny. “It is an honor to be able to recognize AMC employees who exemplify the work ethic and know-how of our entire workforce. Congratulations to these teammates who have earned this recognition through the contributions they have made to the Army’s mission."



In his award nomination packet, Seda was described as essential to the brigade’s IT platform success.



“Mr. Seda’s IT contributions included lifecycle management, developing a spend plan which captured support costs for IT needs through FY28, ensuring network system accesses were achieved and maintained, providing world class IT support while forward deployed, and executing port operations across the theater in a degraded IT environment. His efforts will leave a lasting impact providing necessary training to IT personnel across the brigade.”



Seda truly made a difference with all his projects, as his nomination packet narrative explained.



“With the Battalion facing a gap in trained personnel for the Early Entry Communications Kit, Mr. Seda worked with the BDE S6 and SDDC Headquarters G6 to request a Mobile Training Team plan, developing a time and plan for the team to provide the required training. Aaron’s efforts were capitalized on to provide the necessary training.”



A placard honoring each selectee is on display in the north hallway of AMC’s Redstone Arsenal headquarters and online at https://hqamc.aep.army.mil/gstaff/amcpe/a/Pages/EOQ.aspx.

