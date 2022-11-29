Photo Essay: 181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade play in a flag football game Nov. 23, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., dubbed Turkey Bowl 2022.



The game was Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) vs Officers.



In the end, when the final whistle blew and the final score was read, it was the NCOs with the win with a score of 42-7.



The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



