Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: 181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy

    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno | Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade play in a flag football game...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade play in a flag football game Nov. 23, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., dubbed Turkey Bowl 2022.

    The game was Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) vs Officers.

    In the end, when the final whistle blew and the final score was read, it was the NCOs with the win with a score of 42-7.

    The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.29.2022 14:48
    Story ID: 434144
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB holds Turkey Bowl 2022 flag football game at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    flag football
    Fort McCoy
    df
    181st MFTB
    Turkey Bowl 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT