‘Make yourself indispensable’: Whicker dishes words of wisdom at JMC’s headquarters

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Marion Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, listens to a question on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Joint Munitions Command's headquarters on Arsenal Island in Rock Island, Illinois. Supervisors heard Whicker's words of wisdom in a morning session while employees participated in an afternoon session.

Marion Whicker recently tapped into her Midwest roots.



The executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command did so at the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters on Arsenal Island in Rock Island, Illinois.



On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Whicker, a Michigan native who currently resides and works in Huntsville, Alabama, dished words of wisdom about keys to success to JMC employees.



“Every day you’re making an impression on someone, and you don’t even know it,” Whicker said. “Figure out what you’re really good at and make yourself indispensable.



“You can be anything you want to be,” Whicker added. “Every opportunity you have to make a difference, take it and do something with it — be prepared when your number is called.”



Whicker has 38 years of experience as an army civilian employee to back her advice. The 1984 Iowa Wesleyan (bachelor’s) and 2014 Central Michigan (master’s) grad began her career as a Tank-automotive and Armaments Command intern. The willingness to always meet the Army’s needs led to Whicker becoming a Tier III Senior Executive Service member - equivalent to a three-star flag officer.



From June 2020 through May 2021, Whicker held a temporary assignment as Deputy Chief for Supply, Production and Distribution for Operation Warp Speed, which was the federal government’s response to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, and it’s a role Whicker took great pride in fulfilling.



Time and time again, Whicker has risen to challenges in support of Army missions. Along the way, Whicker has compiled a few keys to success. Whicker’s approaches have been formulated from the numerous leaders she’s encountered.

“Read, be resilient, be a role model, and take every opportunity you have to learn,” she said.



Whicker enjoys building connections with people and encourages all to seek a good work-life balance. She’s a mentor and a role model who pushes individuals to exceed the standard.



Regarding her role as a supervisor, Whicker thinks this is a great opportunity to help others. “You can shape the lives of people being a supervisor,” she said. “As a supervisor, your first focus is your people.” Whicker admits setbacks happen, and it’s how one responds to them that matters. “Failure should be viewed as a teaching point,” she said. “Sometimes the 90% solution is OK.”



Supervisors heard Whicker speak during a morning session while employees participated in an afternoon session. Whicker stressed to both groups the importance of finding a mentor, as well as being one.

“Mentoring is a two-way street,” she said. “People by nature want to help each other.”



Whicker welcomed comments, and questions from every individual in attendance at the two leadership development sessions she hosted, and Whicker said she found both meetings fulfilling.