First in the nation contract awarded for an environmental project under the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $324,000 contract today to Togiak Management Services of Anchorage, Alaska, to complete a wing dam modification project in Pool 2 of the Mississippi River downstream of St. Paul, Minnesota.



This contract marks the first ecosystem restoration contract awarded under the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP, in the nation. The intent of the project is to improve fish habitat in the river.



NESP is a long-term program of navigation improvements and ecosystem restoration for the Upper Mississippi River System. The primary goals of the program are to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the inland navigation system while restoring, protecting and enhancing the environment. For more information, see: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/NESP/.



The Pool 2 Wing Dam Modification project area is in the middle and lower half of Pool 2 of the Upper Mississippi River south of St. Paul and spans Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties in Minnesota. It includes notching 17 wing dams to improve habitat for fish outside of the main channel. A wing dam is a rock structure that diverts the water to the center of the river channel. Portions of the wing dam will be taken out of the rock structure encourage depth and flow diversity for river habitat for fish.



Construction is estimated to be completed in September 2023.



The St. Paul District recognizes the interdependence of life and the importance of the physical environment and proactively considers environmental consequences of its programs. Our goal is to seek balance and synergy among human development and natural systems by designing economic and environmentally friendly solutions that reinforce one another. Our environmental programs focus on the key areas of ecosystem preservation, restoration and protection.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2022 Date Posted: 11.29.2022 13:28 Story ID: 434132 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First in the nation contract awarded for an environmental project under the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.