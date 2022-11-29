CFC Campaign Giving Tuesday

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic serves as the local lead agency and coordinator for the...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic serves as the local lead agency and coordinator for the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) this year at Fort Rucker. LTC Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, and CFC Project Officer, Staff Sgt. Crockett Wessels, place a CFC yard sign in the front of the clinic to bring awareness of the campaign and to promote how individuals can be a part of this year’s campaign. see less | View Image Page

It’s Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday is a charitable response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, founded over ten years ago. Today, it’s the world’s biggest giving day of the year. For the thousands of Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) charities, this is the most important time of the year. Overseen by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees.



Lyster Army Health Clinic serves as the local lead agency and coordinator for the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) this year at Fort Rucker.



“We are honored to lead this initiative again for Fort Rucker,” remarked Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander. “The Combined Federal Campaign is a reputable and convenient program that nurtures our community, nation, and the world in a multitude of ways. A pledge to any of these incredible organizations is a meaningful and specific way to contribute to charitable work. Additionally, the decision on how to contribute can make for a great conversation with the family. While the campaign will continue into the new year, I encourage everyone to use today, “Giving Tuesday”, to thoughtfully consider participating in this year’s CFC.”



Each fall, federal civilian, military, postal employees, and retirees pledge funds and volunteer hours to help those in need locally, across the nation, and throughout the world. Part of the Southeast Tristate Combined Federal Campaign, this year’s campaign runs until January 14, 2023.



CFC Project Officer, Staff Sgt. Crockett Wessels explained the role and importance of key workers during the campaign. Keyworkers identified in every office, unit, and organization in the Southeast Tristate region help bring awareness to the campaign. These volunteers have been trained to provide assistance and answer questions on how to give to charities through the CFC. “The CFC Keyworker is an invaluable resource to both the Combined Federal Campaign and donors alike by spreading awareness of the countless great works performed by participating charities. Please reach out to any CFC Keyworker if you need assistance making a pledge to help change the world,” concluded Staff Sgt. Wessels.



To learn more about CFC by visiting, https://www.opm.gov/combined-federal-campaign/.