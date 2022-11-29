Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFC Campaign Giving Tuesday

    CFC Campaign Giving Tuesday

    Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic serves as the local lead agency and coordinator for the...... read more read more

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    It’s Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday is a charitable response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, founded over ten years ago. Today, it’s the world’s biggest giving day of the year. For the thousands of Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) charities, this is the most important time of the year. Overseen by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees.

    Lyster Army Health Clinic serves as the local lead agency and coordinator for the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) this year at Fort Rucker.

    “We are honored to lead this initiative again for Fort Rucker,” remarked Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander. “The Combined Federal Campaign is a reputable and convenient program that nurtures our community, nation, and the world in a multitude of ways. A pledge to any of these incredible organizations is a meaningful and specific way to contribute to charitable work. Additionally, the decision on how to contribute can make for a great conversation with the family. While the campaign will continue into the new year, I encourage everyone to use today, “Giving Tuesday”, to thoughtfully consider participating in this year’s CFC.”

    Each fall, federal civilian, military, postal employees, and retirees pledge funds and volunteer hours to help those in need locally, across the nation, and throughout the world. Part of the Southeast Tristate Combined Federal Campaign, this year’s campaign runs until January 14, 2023.

    CFC Project Officer, Staff Sgt. Crockett Wessels explained the role and importance of key workers during the campaign. Keyworkers identified in every office, unit, and organization in the Southeast Tristate region help bring awareness to the campaign. These volunteers have been trained to provide assistance and answer questions on how to give to charities through the CFC. “The CFC Keyworker is an invaluable resource to both the Combined Federal Campaign and donors alike by spreading awareness of the countless great works performed by participating charities. Please reach out to any CFC Keyworker if you need assistance making a pledge to help change the world,” concluded Staff Sgt. Wessels.

    To learn more about CFC by visiting, https://www.opm.gov/combined-federal-campaign/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.29.2022 12:44
    Story ID: 434127
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC Campaign Giving Tuesday, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CFC Campaign Giving Tuesday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT