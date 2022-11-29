In 2010, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating November as Stomach Cancer Awareness Month. Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is the fourth most common cancer type and the second leading cause of cancer death in the world. More than 21,000 Americans will be diagnosed with stomach cancer this year, and nearly half of those diagnosed will lose their battle with the disease.



Signs and symptoms of gastric cancer can include:

• Difficulty swallowing

• Feeling bloated or full after eating

• Heartburn

• Indigestion

• Nausea and vomiting

• Stomach pain

• Unintentional weight loss



Most risk factors for stomach cancer involve eating habits and certain health conditions such as infection with H. pylori, long-term stomach inflammation, and family history. Another risk factor is smoking cigarettes.

The main goal of stomach cancer awareness month is to raise awareness and support efforts to educate people about stomach cancer, including risk factors, prevention, and early detection. Supporters hope that greater awareness and knowledge will lead to earlier detection of stomach cancer, directly associated with higher long-term survival rates. Stomach cancer research is focused on better detection, treatments, improved survival rates, and, ultimately, a cure for this deadly disease.

Patients wanting to speak with a doctor about their risk of stomach cancer, or about symptoms they’re experiencing that aren’t improving, can contact Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Gastroenterology Clinic at 301-295-4600.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2022 Date Posted: 11.29.2022 Story ID: 434125 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US November Brings Awareness to Stomach Cancer, Second Leading Cause of Cancer Death, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe