Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November Brings Awareness to Stomach Cancer, Second Leading Cause of Cancer Death

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda

    In 2010, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating November as Stomach Cancer Awareness Month. Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is the fourth most common cancer type and the second leading cause of cancer death in the world. More than 21,000 Americans will be diagnosed with stomach cancer this year, and nearly half of those diagnosed will lose their battle with the disease.

    Signs and symptoms of gastric cancer can include:
    • Difficulty swallowing
    • Feeling bloated or full after eating
    • Heartburn
    • Indigestion
    • Nausea and vomiting
    • Stomach pain
    • Unintentional weight loss

    Most risk factors for stomach cancer involve eating habits and certain health conditions such as infection with H. pylori, long-term stomach inflammation, and family history. Another risk factor is smoking cigarettes.
    The main goal of stomach cancer awareness month is to raise awareness and support efforts to educate people about stomach cancer, including risk factors, prevention, and early detection. Supporters hope that greater awareness and knowledge will lead to earlier detection of stomach cancer, directly associated with higher long-term survival rates. Stomach cancer research is focused on better detection, treatments, improved survival rates, and, ultimately, a cure for this deadly disease.
    Patients wanting to speak with a doctor about their risk of stomach cancer, or about symptoms they’re experiencing that aren’t improving, can contact Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Gastroenterology Clinic at 301-295-4600.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.29.2022 12:34
    Story ID: 434125
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Brings Awareness to Stomach Cancer, Second Leading Cause of Cancer Death, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stomach cancer awareness month navy walter reed bethesda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT