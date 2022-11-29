CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. 1st Class Le, Dung Thien

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Dung Thien Le of 1st Information Operations Command, participates in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Dung Thien Le of 1st Information Operations Command, participates in the Army's first Best Squad Competition as part of the 1st IO team representing U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), at Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Spc. James B. Paxson) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Military Occupational Specialty: Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N)

Unit: Red Team Detachment, 2nd Information Operations (IO) Battalion, 1st IO Command

Duty title: Bravo Team NCO-In-Charge

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Member of the 1st IO squad that won the 2022 Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad Competition and competed in the U.S. Army level 2022 Best Squad Competition

-- Earned the Distinguished Leadership Award at Army Career Management Field 35 Senior Leaders’ Course

-- Earned the Drill Sergeant Badge

-- Has competed and won Soldier and NCO of the Quarter and Year competitions at multiple units, including the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade and 501st Military Intelligence Brigade



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO TEAMS:

“I believe that 1st IO Command has been the best assignment I’ve been a part of, as this organization has been very supportive of taking care of Soldiers’ careers and progression. The flexibility that the unit offers enables Soldiers to pursue continuing education and training for cyber certification, putting the emphasis on a Soldiers-first mentality.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS EXPERIENCE WITH ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO HAVE HELPED BUILD HIS CAREER AND SKILLS:

“As a Signals Intelligence Analyst careerist, 1st IO and Army Cyber has given me the opportunities to understand the support we get that enables us to safely conduct our intelligence operations.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT ARMY CYBER:

“What’s been both fulfilling and challenging about Army Cyber is the continuous evolution of the cyber world. In order to remain relevant within the field, you have to remain disciplined and continue to research and educate yourself on new technology.”



ON HOW HE CHALLENGES HIMSELF IN HIS CYBER PURSUITS AND AS A SOLDIER:

“I continuously challenge myself by taking the abundant opportunities to take cyber classes, typically through the free DCITA (Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy) programs, as well as COMPTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) classes. As a Soldier, I take every opportunity to test my limits by participating in warrior task competitions such as the Best Squad Competition.”





ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING AN ARMY CYBER CAREER:

“I would say that you have got to come in hungry and remain disciplined as an Army Cyber careerist. Army Cyber has some of the brightest personnel America has to offer, that will be closely collaborating with you in order to achieve the same goal.”



-----



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.



