Senior 20th CBRNE Command logistics officer retires after 26 years in U.S. Army

Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. John P. Kunstbeck (left), the chief of staff for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, stands with Lt. Col. Drewry L. Brown (right), the senior logistics officer for the 20th CBRNE Command. Brown retired after 26 years in the U.S. Army at a widely attended ceremony at the Top of the Bay restaurant on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 28. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The senior logistics officer for the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command retired after 26 years in the U.S. Army, Nov. 28.



Lt. Col. Drewry L. Brown, the senior logistics officer for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, concluded more than two and a half decades in uniform at a widely attended ceremony at the Top of the Bay restaurant on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



As the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, G-4, for 20th CBRNE Command, Brown ensured that Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians at the deployable and multifunctional command were equipped for missions around the world.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Originally from Petersburg, Virginia, Brown enlisted in the Virginia Army National Guard as a Field Artillery Cannon Crewmember in 1996.



After graduating from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, in 2001, Brown was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps, specializing in maintenance and ammunition.



Brown earned his master’s degree in logistics management from Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida, and will soon earn his Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration with a concentration in Organizational Leadership from North Central University.



In addition to serving as a company commander in South Korea, Brown has served around the world, including tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.



Col. Brant D. Hoskins inducted Brown into the Honorable Order of the Dragon for his service at the command and his contribution to U.S. Army Chemical Corps units.



Joe L. Bestor, the deputy logistics officer for 20th CBRNE Command, spoke at the ceremony.



“Colonel Brown has earned the respect of everyone in this command. He is an excellent officer and logistician,” said Bestor, who worked with Brown for three years.



“Accomplishing the mission is very important to Colonel Brown as well as his compassion for his people,” said Bestor. “He is a forward-thinking leader who embraces every challenge he is faced with. He is a true professional in every sense of the word.”



Col. John P. Kunstbeck, the chief of staff for the 20th CBRNE Command, called Brown a trusted teammate who could be relied on by everyone in the command. Kunstbeck thanked Brown’s family for supporting his service to the nation.



“Everybody joins the military service for various reasons,” said Kunstbeck. “The one common theme is the voluntarism and the ability to serve something greater than yourself.”



The chief of staff said that serving as the senior logistics officer for the 20th CBRNE Command is an incredibly dynamic and critical job that provides logistics and supports maintenance requirements for units across the nation that deploy around the world.



“As the chief of staff, some of the things that concerned me the most always fell into his lap, but he always had it,” said Kunstbeck.



“Complex problems are not easy to solve,” added Kunstbeck. “But Drew always came through.”



Kunstbeck presented the Legion of Merit to Brown for his service at the 20th CBRNE Command.



Brown credited his faith and family for his successful career in the U.S. Army. He also thanked the 20th CBRNE Command leadership and his entire G-4 team for helping him to succeed at the one-of-a-kind command.



“It was so easy to come in and do my job with a team that was as passionate about what they did,” said Brown.