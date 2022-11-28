The Great Cookie Caper of 2022

The 17th Training Wing is preparing for its 6th annual Great Cookie Caper, in which the local community donates cookies and are delivered to military students and first-term service members to celebrate the holidays at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 1 to Dec. 6.

The 17th TRW partners with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and the local community to bake and donate cookies to service members living on base.

“This is a way for Goodfellow and San Angelo to come together as a community and give back to these members in a West Texas way,” said 17th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center Family Support Coordinator, Emily Rivera. “Making, donating, and delivering these cookies fosters relationships throughout our community and inspires our base’s population during the holiday season.”

The donated cookies will be hand delivered by base leadership as a way to show gratitude for the service members’ hard work and give back to them during the holiday season.

“Leaders from all over the base will be helping deliver these cookies to show what it means to be part of a unit,” said Rivera. “We’re coming together to inspire joy across the base.”

Collectively, more than 20,000 cookies will be baked, packaged, and gifted to the first-term service members living in the dorms and students receiving technical training for their military careers.

“The cookie caper is the base and community’s way to spread holiday cheer to those who can't be with their families,” said Annaka Drouin, 17th FSS M&FRC Work Life Specialist. “We’re looking forward to giving back during the holiday season.”





Cookies can be delivered to:



San Angelo Chamber of Commerce (418 West Avenue B) Dec. 2-3 from 9:00am to 3:00pm



The Jacobson (south) gate Dec. 4 form 1:00pm to 4:00pm



And the Community Learning Center (Bldg 316) Dec. 6-7 from 7:30am to 5:00 (requires base access)

