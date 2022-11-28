Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight

    8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight

    Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Senior Airman Lydia Payne (left) and Senior Airman Aidan Herring, 8th Healthcare...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Not all heroes wear capes, but a lot do wear “med” tags.

    The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight is full of experts on delivering injections and ensuring our Kunsan Airmen always stay ready!

    “Immunizations maintains mission readiness by tracking and vaccinating members for preventable diseases,” said Senior Airman Aidan Herring, 8th HCOS allergy and immunology technician.

    In fact, the immunizations flight has been number one in the Air Force in vaccinating influenza for the past two years, vaccinating over 2,300 Airmen.

    “Patient satisfaction and education are the biggest perks about the job,” said Senior Airman Lydia Payne, 8th HCOS allergy and immunology technician. “You get to coach and teach about vaccinations while helping people see that the shot wasn’t that bad.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 11.29.2022 03:17
    Story ID: 434084
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight
    8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight
    8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Immunizations
    Medical Group
    Med Hawks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT