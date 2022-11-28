Not all heroes wear capes, but a lot do wear “med” tags.



The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations flight is full of experts on delivering injections and ensuring our Kunsan Airmen always stay ready!



“Immunizations maintains mission readiness by tracking and vaccinating members for preventable diseases,” said Senior Airman Aidan Herring, 8th HCOS allergy and immunology technician.



In fact, the immunizations flight has been number one in the Air Force in vaccinating influenza for the past two years, vaccinating over 2,300 Airmen.



“Patient satisfaction and education are the biggest perks about the job,” said Senior Airman Lydia Payne, 8th HCOS allergy and immunology technician. “You get to coach and teach about vaccinations while helping people see that the shot wasn’t that bad.”

