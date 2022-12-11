American Community, International Students Send Treats to Civil Service Mariners, Sailors

Courtesy Photo | SINGAPORE (Nov. 12, 2022) – Students and their families from the Stamford American...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SINGAPORE (Nov. 12, 2022) – Students and their families from the Stamford American Internal School and members of the American Association in Singapore and the American Club treated Military Sealift Command civil service mariners and Sailors currently operating in the Indo-Pacific Region care packages, complete with homemade baked goods. Crews aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Charleston (LCS 18) received shoeboxes filled with games, food and supplies. Like their active-duty counterparts, civil service mariners serving aboard Military Sealift Command ships spend extended periods away from friends and family as they are deployed around the world. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. Task force commanders, like Task Force 73, employ these ships to ensure mission accomplishment. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 is the U.S. Navy's premiere maritime mobile logistics organization that supports units conducting missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC, in conjunction with Military Sealift Command Far East, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Western Pacific, including U.S. Navy ships and Allies and partners. (Photo by Lt. Jamil Khan) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE (Nov. 12, 2022) – Students and their families from the Stamford American Internal School and members of the American Association in Singapore and the American Club treated Military Sealift Command civil service mariners and Sailors currently operating in the Indo-Pacific Region care packages, complete with homemade baked goods.



“Being an international American school, we embraced the opportunity to give thanks to the U.S. Navy for all they do. This was a way for our American and non-American community to say ‘thank you’ for those whom put themselves on the line for all of us,” said Jacqueline Windebank, senior manager of community engagement at SAIS.



“We believe that giving and service is an important part of well-being. This opportunity allowed us a chance to give something small to those living away from home.”



Windebank explains that many students at SAIS have direct ties to the U.S. Navy as they have family members who either served or are serving in the sea service.



The American Association of Singapore partnered with SAIS to create the care packages, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Volunteers from both groups and the American Club in Singapore donated items and worked together to pack the boxes with familiar items and a taste of home.



“The American community in Singapore wants to say thanks to those serving our nation. We understand it's hard to be far from home, especially during our holidays. This simple gesture is a way of showing our gratitude,” said Melinda Murphy, general manager of AAS who helped spearhead the project.



“This community service is also a great way to connect families to our heritage and to those serving our nation. It's an honor to bring a little thanks to those serving so far from home.”



The volunteers created 120 care packages, which were delivered to civil service mariners aboard three Military Sealift Command ships and Sailors aboard two other U.S. Navy vessels. Crews aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Charleston (LCS 18) received shoeboxes filled with games, food and supplies.



When MSC Far East chaplain, Lt. Jamil Khan, delivered the care packages, one long-serving civil service mariner said it was the first one he’d received since 1999.



“The students' thoughtful act was much appreciated by our civil service mariners and Sailors,” Khan said.



“Those who choose to serve do not necessarily volunteer to do so because they want to spend more time away from their families and friends but rather because they are prepared to make personal sacrifices in order to ensure freedom of the seas.



“It is heartwarming to see that even on foreign land, their efforts are not in vain and that their sacrifice is recognized and valued by others.”



Like their active-duty counterparts, civil service mariners serving aboard Military Sealift Command ships spend extended periods away from friends and family as they are deployed around the world. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



Task force commanders, like Task Force 73, employ these ships to ensure mission accomplishment.



Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 is the U.S. Navy's premiere maritime mobile logistics organization that supports units conducting missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC, in conjunction with Military Sealift Command Far East, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Western Pacific, including U.S. Navy ships and Allies and partners.