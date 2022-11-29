Postal Services Flight steps it up to meet holiday tempo

Each year during the holidays, the Military Postal Service Agency works relentlessly to keep Wolf Pack members connected to their family and friends one parcel at a time.



“We help personnel receive items that they may not necessarily need, but want, altogether helping with their morale,” said Staff Sgt. Devan Dunlap, 8th Force Support Squadron registered mail NCO in charge.



However, like every year, the increased number of packages and mail flowing in and out of their postal unit beckons for Team Kunsan to provide volunteers to lend a helping hand.



“There's only five Airmen to handle everything so work can be tediou —especially with the influx we’re experiencing lately,” said Staff Sgt. Alyssa Adam, 8th FSS postal finance NCO in charge. “We're jobbing it from the moment we step into the building. There have been days we’ve had to stay behind or we have a delayed opening.”



Normally, they handle 60 to 70 parcels a week. During the holiday season it increases to around 200, not including the mail that comes in via boat delivery.



The post office was built in the early 1960s when people received only a few letters. Now, the postal team prioritizes keeping mail flowing, because the infrastructure now withstands receiving three to five boxes a day, per person.



“We get to max capacity really quickly, especially around Christmas,” Dunlap said. “It’s important for people to pick up their packages as soon as you get that notification.”



While sending Korean-made items could be a unique and cool idea for loved ones back home, the postal clerks like to remind everyone of the prohibited items that cannot be sent via mail services. Those items include alcohol, perfume, prescription drugs, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and firearms.



Postal clerks like Adam and Dunlap understand the importance of members getting gifts on time and heavily rely on any volunteers who can help with organizing, loading, unloading and processing parcels.



“Having those extra volunteers definitely makes a difference,” Adam said. “It takes some burden off of us by allowing us to plug and play with our helpers.”



Dunlap concluded by recommending that personnel who haven’t sent holiday packages already start now and finish by Dec. 1, to allow packages to arrive on time stateside.



To learn how to get involved with postal volunteer opportunities, call DSN: 782-5514.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2022 Date Posted: 11.29.2022 02:52 Story ID: 434079 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Postal Services Flight steps it up to meet holiday tempo, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.