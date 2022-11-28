I MEF Marines, ESG 3 Sailors kick off Exercise Steel Knight 2023

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force, to include 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing will train alongside U.S. Sailors with Expeditionary Strike Group 3 in exercise Steel Knight 2023 throughout southern California from Nov. 28 – Dec. 16.



Historically led by 1st MARDIV, exercise Steel Knight is designed to refine naval integration in the areas of expeditionary operations, fire support planning and targeting, command and control, and logistics support to geographically dispersed forces.



This year’s iteration of Steel Knight will certify 1st Marine Regiment as the command element and Combat Logistics Battalion 1 as the logistics combat element for the upcoming annual rotation of Marines and Sailors deploying to Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 2023.



This year 3rd MAW is increasing its participation by providing a full complement of aviation support to ground-based units participating in the exercise. This will include a forward-deployed MAW headquarters for aviation units to rehearse concepts and tactics that enable expeditionary

advanced base operations in a contested environment.



Training events include division-level command and control procedures, establishing and sustaining expeditionary advanced bases, combined arms operations, amphibious operations, mechanized attacks, and a regimental-sized maritime air assault against a simulated opposing force.



"Strengthening the fabric of our naval team to achieve better warfighting integration and preparing our Marines for naval combat is no longer an experiment - it is an imperative,” said Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of the 1st Marine Division.



A mission rehearsal exercise, comprised of naval warships and elements of the Marine-Air-Ground Task Force, will take place across several installations including Fort Hunter Liggett, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, and training locations on San Clemente Island.



As a Navy-Marine Corps team, Steel Knight 2023 provides I MEF and ESG 3 with an opportunity to practice and demonstrate how amphibious forces can access critical areas that shape actions across the range of military operations to resolve conflict, conduct humanitarian assistance or combat an adversary.



For photos and videos of Exercise Steel Knight 2023, visit our feature page at the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at http://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SteelKnight.



For interested media, please direct all queries to the 1st Marine Division Communication Strategy and Operations office at 1stmardiv_commstratsupport@usmc.mil.

