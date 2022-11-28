Ellsworth Airmen complete BTF mission, return home

Four B-1B Lancers and approximately 200 Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing returned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Nov. 22, after a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen AFB, Guam.



BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, while allowing Airmen and aircrew the opportunity to train alongside Allies and partners across the globe.



“Our maintenance and operations teams demonstrated our ability to quickly generate aircraft in response to events within the region and provide an integrated, coalition show of presence that highlights our collective strength,” said Lt. Col Christopher McConnell, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander.



During the BTF, the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flew 26 sorties, accruing 363 hours of flight. The unit also integrated with several nations including Japan, Australia, South Korea and Canada.



“Overall, the BTF was a success for the Tigers,” said McConnell. “In the last month, we accomplished our mission objectives and demonstrated the B-1s long-range strike capabilities throughout the theater while integrating with many of the region’s Allied and partner nations.”



The B-1s support Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. With the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force. It can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.

