165th Med Group processes over 880 Airmen during fourth annual PHA Quick medical rodeo

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, administers a flu shot to a patient during the fourth annual Physical Health Assessment Rodeo November 4-6, 2022, at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, Savannah, Georgia. The four-day event, hosted during the wing's November Unit Training Assembly, allowed service members to complete all medical readiness requirements within a one-hour time slot, increasing efficiency and ensuring 165th troops remain worldwide deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 165th Medical Group hosted the fourth annual Physical Health Assessment Quick November 4-6, 2022, at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, Savannah, Georgia.



The four-day event, held during the wing’s November Unit Training Assembly, aimed to increase efficiency, and certify 165th troops’ deployment readiness in a “one-stop shop” environment.



“The PHA Quick guides members through a step-by-step path that checks each area of their overall physical and mental health,” said Lt. Col. Faney Hilliard, 165th PHA Rodeo lead. “The event itself is made up of about seven stations and, in total, takes less than one hour to complete.”



More than 880 personnel were processed during the 165th PHA Quick line, 447 of those members were seen by the LHI Dental staff, and 742 members got their flu shot in the immunizations line, resulting in more than two-thirds of the 165th Airmen’s annual medical requirements being completed in just one drill weekend.



“One of the greatest benefits of our PHA Quick is efficiency,” said Hilliard. “Instead of members going back and forth for medical appointments throughout the year, they can now accomplish all those requirements here at the rodeo in one short visit.”



The PHA Quick circuit encompassed all aspects of mandatory medical readiness including evaluations on dental, hearing and vision as well as immunizations, laboratory testing, respiratory fit testing and one-on-one physician counseling.



Participants included all personnel assigned to the 165th AW and its geographically separated units: the 117th Air Control Squadron, 165th Air Support Operations Squadron and 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron.



“In the past, the medical group would see patients both days of UTA weekend,” said Hilliard. “This left no time for the med group to complete their own training and took drill status Airmen away from their jobs. The PHA Quick is our solution to consolidate all readiness requirements to one weekend, giving back precious time to the Medical Group and to the units.”



“The Air National Guard’s motto is ‘Always Ready, Always There,’ and part of being ready is making sure we are physically and mentally healthy to serve,” said Hilliard. “This PHA Quick allows us in the medical group to meet our mission to ensure Airmen readiness to deploy worldwide, while also meeting the 165th mission … be ready for any mission, anytime, anywhere.”